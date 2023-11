HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of cyclists were reportedly involved in a disturbance in Hollywood on Saturday.

A crowd of cyclists were visible in the Hollywood area Saturday afternoon.

Reports suggest that authorities received calls of the cyclist jumping on vehicles and weaving in and out of traffic.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the disturbance at this time, and more details as to why the group gathered are developing.