California officials provide updates on I-10 closure

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Los Angeles provided an evening traffic update on Tuesday related to the closure of the 10 Freeway.

"We got good news...At this point, we do not anticipate that the freeway is coming down. It can be repaired," said Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles.

This comes after a 450-foot section of the important Interstate 10 (I-10) was damaged in a raging fire on Saturday.

Around 300,000 vehicles use that section of I-10 each day.

Reopening in weeks

Preliminarily findings determined that the fire was caused by arson, although who set the blaze remains unknown.

Officials highlighted measures the city is taking to mitigate traffic, and they have previously suggested that the interstate could be reopened in three-to-five weeks.

Mayor Bass announced that commuters will be able to ride the city's express buses free of charge while encouraging residents to utilize public transportation.

Bass also noted that there is no evidence that suggests an unhoused resident is responsible for the fire.