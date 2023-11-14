Skip to Content
Three performance artists rappel down Transamerica Pyramid

today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:54 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a high flying act high above San Francisco's skyline Monday.

Multiple aerialists were seen rappelling down the side of the Transamerica Pyramid, wirling in mid-air as they worked their way down.

The aerialists who took part in the permitted performance are members of Bandaloop, an Oakland-based vertical dance company.

San Francisco police confirmed that the performance was permitted.

"Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show," police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bandaloop said it has taken its act to other buildings around the world, including a recent performance at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

