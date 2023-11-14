Skip to Content
Jewish community in California hold sit-in, call for ceasefire in Gaza

today at 6:22 AM
OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters staged a sit-in at the Oakland Federal Building on Monday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was organized and led by a group called Jewish Voice for Peace.

Hundreds packed the building, singing and waving signs. Many also wore T-shirts reading, "Jews Say Ceasefire Now" and carried banners that read, "Not In Our Name" and "Let Gaza Live"

Several people were arrested during the demonstration.

According to organizers, the action is part of a national week of Jewish-led protests, with protesters demanding that President Biden and Vice President Harris follow the lead of U.S. Representative Barbara Lee in calling for a ceasefire.

Dillon Fuhrman

