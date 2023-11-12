California man accused of driving into police recruits charged

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of driving into law enforcement recruits who were on a training run last year in Southern California has been charged in connection to the crash.

The accident left one trainee dead and dozens more injured.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as nine counts of reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury.

Officials say Gutierrez was driving in the wrong direction when he hit the running recruits last November near Whittier.

His attorney says Gutierrez surrendered to authorities on Thursday and has been released on bond. His attorney also says he had fallen asleep while driving to work that day. Gutierrez is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Gutierrez was arrested shortly after the crash, but was later released that month.