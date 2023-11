It's been getting some much needed tender loving care (TLC) this year, including a fresh paint job!

The iconic sign was designated as a historical cultural monument back in 1923.

On Tuesday, L.A. City Council declared October 31 as "Hollywood sign day" as part of its 100th anniversary.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A cenntential celebration for one of Los Angeles's (L.A.) biggest landmarks!

