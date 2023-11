SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California's 2023 Christmas tree arrived at the state capitol Tuesday.

The 60-foot tree donated by Cal Fire will stand on the west lawn of Capitol Park.

General services crews will now spend several days trimming the red fir.

Decorations will include 10,000 LED lights, and nearly 200 ornaments hand-crafted by children and adults with developmental disabilities.