Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars pay tribute to late actor

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A makeshift memorial is growing outside the home of Matthew Perry in the Pacific Palisades community.

Fans laying flowers at perry's gate as an outpouring of grief continues for the late actor who was found dead at his home on Saturday.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing, charmed generations of fans on the hit show, "Friends."

The cast of "Friends" released a statement Monday saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able."

The joint statement was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Perry was 54-years-old.