Former MLB player appears in court for 2021 murder and attempted murder of in-laws

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A former Major League Baseball (MLB) player will make his appearance in court Tuesday.

According to NBC News, 49-year-old Daniel Serafini has been accused for murdering his father-in-law, Robert Spohr, and attempted to murder his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, at a house in Lake Tahoe in June of 2021.

NBC News says Serafini has been extradited from Nevada to California after he and another suspect, Samantha Scott, were detained on October 20 for the June 2021 shooting.

Although Wood survived the shooting and underwent months of physical rehabilitation last year, she later died.

To watch the livestream, see attached video.