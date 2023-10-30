SAG-AFTRA members hold strike at Disney

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After a weekend of negotiations, the actors union and studios still have yet to reach a deal to end the strike.

SAG-AFTRA members continued picketing outside Walt Disney Studios in Los Angeles Monday.

According to the union, efforts are underway to schedule another set of meetings at the negotiating table.

Actors have been on strike for more than 100 days.

The union's demands include general wage increases, protections against the use of actor images through artificial intelligence (AI), boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs, and improvements in health and retirement benefits.