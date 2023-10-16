Skip to Content
California News

Flowers placed on Suzanne Somers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame

By ,
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:29 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Suzanne Somers Monday.

According to Somers' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, the "Three's Company" and "Step-by-Step" actress died in the early morning hours Sunday on the eve of her 77th birthday.

Somers, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, had recently announced it had returned in late July.

Flowers were placed on Somers' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to commemorate the actress.

She is best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on the popular 1970's sitcom, "Three's Company." Somers was also a successful businesswoman and health advocate.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content