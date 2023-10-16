Flowers placed on Suzanne Somers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Suzanne Somers Monday.

According to Somers' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, the "Three's Company" and "Step-by-Step" actress died in the early morning hours Sunday on the eve of her 77th birthday.

Somers, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, had recently announced it had returned in late July.

She is best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on the popular 1970's sitcom, "Three's Company." Somers was also a successful businesswoman and health advocate.