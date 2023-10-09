SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from California space base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Monday morning.

It lifted off at 12:43am Pacific.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

The Falcon 9 is carrying 21 Starlink v2 mini satellites.

Another launch was scheduled for Sunday night at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. However, the launch was called off due to strong upper-level winds.