Skip to Content
California News

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from California space base

By ,
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:31 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Monday morning.

It lifted off at 12:43am Pacific.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

The Falcon 9 is carrying 21 Starlink v2 mini satellites.

Another launch was scheduled for Sunday night at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. However, the launch was called off due to strong upper-level winds.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content