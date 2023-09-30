California city uses AI to help residents report issues in real time

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Meet Archie.

"He's named after our famous arches that stand on Texas St. in downtown Fairfield," said Bill Way, City Communications Manager.

The city of Fairfield's artificial intelligence (AI) aid.

"Archie also integrates with that app so people can report a pothole and water leak, graffiti, broken streetlights," Way explained.

Birth of Archie

To modernize their approach to helping their residents, Fairfield turned to the tech realm.

"An issue can be reported in real time as opposed to calling staff and contacting staff and waiting for it to be filed out," Way further added.

And thus, Archie came into being.

"You can speak a language and Archie can respond in up to 71 languages by providing links and information," Way shared.

"Good feedback"

So how does it work? It can categorize requests, delegate responsibilities and even help non-native speakers of the area.

"Not everybody wants to go to a city website, but the familiarity of a similar language maybe it is more inviting," Way reasoned.

Are other cities interested? Way said yes.

"In our local networking groups...they do have questions about Archie, and they do inquire about information, so it's nice to get the good feedback," Way spoke.