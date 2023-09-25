California police engage in low-speed pursuit of a stolen golf cart

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police chased a golf cart through San Fernando Valley in a bizarre pursuit on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possible stolen golf cart and assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 9:00pm Pacific Time.

The driver, who had a dog in their lap during the chase, refused to yield to officers, leading them on a low-speed pursuit.

Because of the small size of the golf cart, the driver was able to weasel through police cruisers and evade officers.

The driver was eventually cornered against a big rig parked in the parking lot of a convenience store. The driver was then arrested and the dog was taken to the Los Angeles County Animal Care.