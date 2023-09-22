Skip to Content
California auto workers join UAW strike against three automakers

today at 1:04 PM
Published 1:19 PM

ONTARIO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some California auto workers have joined the nationwide strike against the big three automakers.

United Auto Workers (UAW) employees are striking strike at a Mopar Parts Distribution Warehouse in Ontario. The facility supplies parts to dealerships throughout California, Nevada and Arizona for Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Ram and scores of other vehicles.

The Ontario plant is one of 38 new facilities across 20 states that joined the walk out on Friday.

Local leadership says the union isn't asking for much, just what they are owed from the automakers.

"This is something that we asked for. This isn't something we wanted. We're only asking to be treated fairly. The company has every resource that they can come to the table they can pay us what we're asking for. What we're asking for is not a lot," said Jesse Ramirez, President of UAW Local 230.

Friday's new strike locations are centered on Stellantis and General Motors (GM) facilities after UAW President Shawn Fain said some progress was made with Ford during the week.

