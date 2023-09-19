Skip to Content
WGA strike talks with Hollywood producers to resume Wednesday

today at 1:25 PM
Published 2:03 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Negotiations to end the Hollywood writer's strike are back underway.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said Monday that the union will resume negotiations with Hollywood studios on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the 139th day of the strike, which began back in May. The union told its members to continue joining picket lines as the talks resume.

A spokesperson for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, confirmed the talks but offered no further comment.

Dual writers' and actors' strikes have halted the production of several big-name shows and films. SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, has not yet indicated when they might return to the negotiating table.

