John Waters, “Hairspray” director, receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Writer and director John Waters is the latest celeb to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Waters is known for a career filled with offbeat and counter culture stories, with 16 films as a director. These films include Pink Flamingos, Cry Baby, Serial Mom, and Hairspray.

At the star unveiling Monday, Waters brought his trademark sense of flair to his acceptance speech.

"To the Hollywood walk of fame, You're the best! and I hope the most desperate showbiz rejects walk over me here, and feel some sort of respect and strength. The drains on this magic boulevard will never wash away the gutter of graduate, the flotsam of my film career, or the waste of Waters' appreciate." John Waters, director

Waters' star is the 2,763rd on the hollywood walk of fame.