Californians hold vigil for sheriff’s deputy killed over the weekend

today at 5:43 AM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A vigil was held for the sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot in an ambush-style killing over the weekend.

Hundreds gathered at Los Angeles County's Palmdale Sheriff's Station Sunday night for a vigil to honor the life of 30-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

He was found unconscious in his police cruiser and suffering from gunshot wounds by a citizen in Palmdale. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the shooting was an ambush involving a suspect or suspects in a vehicles driving past deputy clinkunbroomer when they fired at him.

He was on duty and sitting in his squad car when the shooting took place.

Police are investigating security video showing a vehicle of interest driving up to the deputy's patrol car.

