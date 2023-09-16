Woman dies after falling off border fence in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman fell to her death on Friday while climbing a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in California.

United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) said the incident happened at around 2:30pm near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

Little is known about the woman who fell to her death Friday afternoon, but a Tijuana migrant shelter worker said incidents like this are examples of desperation felt by migrants, many of whom trekked for days or even weeks to make it to the U.S. border and seek asylum.

At least 16 falling deaths and more than 400 injury incidents have been recorded at the border in San Diego since 2019, according to UC San Diego.