Wife of Mexican drug lord, El Chapo, released from prison

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The wife of imprisoned Mexican drug lord El Chapo was released Wednesday after less than two years in prison for her role in the multi-billion dollar drug trafficking empire.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) issued a statement announcing that Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, was released from custody.

Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2021.

Earlier that year, she pleaded guilty to multiple federal crimes, including conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

However, before her arrest in February 2021, she helped her husband, who was then the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, escape from a high-security Mexican prison in 2015, according to U.S. Justice officials.

The kingpin was caught and returned to prison, but two years later Coronel Aispuro played a role in a organizing another escape for him.

He was captured again and is currently in Colorado, serving a sentence of life in prison plus 30 years. Guzmán was convicted of engaging in a continual criminal enterprise as well as additional counts.