SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles hosts solidarity march and rally

The SAG-AFTRA National Board voted unanimously on July 13 to call a strike

LOS ANGELES (NBC/KYMA, KECY) - SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles local hosted a solidarity march and rally and assembled at Netflix on Wednesday morning.

The rally also took place outside of Paramount Studios and SAG-AFTRA leaders and members gathered together.

The strike followed the conclusion of the TV/Theatrical/Streaming negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA said it is on strike to fight for its members to receive their fair share of streaming revenues, and increased compensation to keep pace with inflation.

This includes an agreement that will give actors informed consent and fair pay if AI is used to create digital replicas of their performance, voice, or likeness.

In addition, to SAG-AFTRA, the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike for 134 days.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA's president, told the crowd they're making history and encouraged them to not give up, while adding, "Your strength, your solidatiry and your resolve is going to get us to the other side of this."

The livestream of the rally is attached to this article.