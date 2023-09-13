Apple unveils their new products for the fall season

CUPERTINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Apple held its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday at Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

One of the biggest reveals came in the changes to Apple's flagship iPhone.

The upcomming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the company's proprietary lightning port for USB-C ports.

The change comes after the tech giant fought a European mandate to switch to the more common charger. That mandate was aimed at reducing electronic waste and saving customers money by making one port compatible across many devices.

Apple also unveiled the iPhone 15 and Pro Max, starting at $999. Another announcement was the brand-new Apple Watch, made with 95% titanium and with 72 hours of battery life, as well as the latest AirPods.