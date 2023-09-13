Skip to Content
California News

Apple unveils their new products for the fall season

By ,
today at 6:20 AM
Published 6:31 AM

CUPERTINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Apple held its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday at Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

One of the biggest reveals came in the changes to Apple's flagship iPhone.

The upcomming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the company's proprietary lightning port for USB-C ports.

The change comes after the tech giant fought a European mandate to switch to the more common charger. That mandate was aimed at reducing electronic waste and saving customers money by making one port compatible across many devices.

Apple also unveiled the iPhone 15 and Pro Max, starting at $999. Another announcement was the brand-new Apple Watch, made with 95% titanium and with 72 hours of battery life, as well as the latest AirPods.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content