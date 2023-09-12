The Brady Bunch home sells for $3.2 million

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Brady Bunch house in Studio City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles County, has sold for $3.2 million.

That is $2 million below it's May listing price. In May, after purchasing the home for $3.5 million and renovating it, HGTV listed the home for $5.5 million.

It is not clear why HGTV accepted an offer more than $2 million below asking price.

The new owner is Tina Trahan, a 53-year-old woman who says no one will live in the Brady home. Instead, the property will be used for fundraising and charity events.

Prior to HGTV purchasing the home, it was owned by a single family for nearly half a century.