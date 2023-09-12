Skip to Content
California News

The Brady Bunch home sells for $3.2 million

By ,
today at 5:53 AM
Published 6:09 AM

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Brady Bunch house in Studio City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles County, has sold for $3.2 million.

That is $2 million below it's May listing price. In May, after purchasing the home for $3.5 million and renovating it, HGTV listed the home for $5.5 million.

It is not clear why HGTV accepted an offer more than $2 million below asking price.

The new owner is Tina Trahan, a 53-year-old woman who says no one will live in the Brady home. Instead, the property will be used for fundraising and charity events.

Prior to HGTV purchasing the home, it was owned by a single family for nearly half a century.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content