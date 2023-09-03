Skip to Content
Three KFC employees shot during a robbery, suspects still at large

ANTELOPE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after an attempted robbery at a California KFC on Friday, September 1.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), all three of the injured people worked at the KFC in Antelope.

They said three suspects tried to rob the restaurant, with one jumping over the counter and shooting indiscriminately.

The three workers who were shot, all adults, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, SCSO said.

No suspects have been arrested, but SCSO said they had set up a perimeter and deputies are searching for those involved.

