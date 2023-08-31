CHP to ensure safety of drivers for Labor Day weekend

California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety join together for a Maximum Enforcement Period

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) among other states is joining forces to help ensure the safety of people driving as they travel for Labor Day weekend.

The Maximum Enforcement Period initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, September 1 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, officers will ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely, especially with packed traffic.

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for traffic violations, assisting motorists, and spotting those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said CHP.

According to CHP, last year, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for DUI, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. And 52 people were killed in crashes.

CHP advises drivers if they're planning to drink, always designate a sober driver, or call a ride-share service, and to always wear your seatbelt.