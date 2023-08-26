Skip to Content
Bob Barker, former ‘Price is Right’ host, dead at 99

today at 10:48 AM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Longtime "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker has died at age 99, his longtime publicist announced Saturday.

The 19-time Emmy-winning, legendary television and game show host taped his last The Price is Right show on June 6, 2007, but he would make three surprise return visits to the show.

Barker was also a lifetime lover of animals and became a vegetarian with the help of his wife Dorothy Jo who passed in 1981.

Robert William Barker was born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, and grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission South Dakota.

Dillon Fuhrman

