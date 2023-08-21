California authorities investigate dead body found inside U-Haul truck

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are currently investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck in Rio Linda.

A rural area, with few calls for service, turned into a crime scene.

"This is an uncommon thing in the neighborhood of Rio Linda," said Sgt. Amar Ghandi of SCSO.

A stolen U-Haul van found with a body in the back.

"They weren’t able to confirm if there was anything suspicious or not," Ghandi spoke.

Shocking discovery

It started with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) getting a call to remove a van from I Street. They ran the plates, realized it was stolen and then made a shocking discovery.

"They found what appeared to be a corpse inside in the back of that van," Ghandi shared.

Gandhi says the U-Haul was reported stolen on Thursday out of south Sacramento. But still, no answers for how long the truck with the dead body was sitting at the dead end.

"We want to make sure all the evidence is preserved. We aren’t contaminating anything," Ghandi further added.

Homicide detectives took their time gathering evidence until the crime scene investigators showed up. An unsettling discovery on a street with a lot of families.