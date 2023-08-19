Californians prep ahead of Hurricane Hilary

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Southern California is bracing for Hurricane Hilary. In Los Angeles, people stocked up on supplies, and other counties laid down sandbags in areas prone to flooding.

Crews were also out on area beaches, adding support to dunes in preparation for Hilary's wind, rain, and possible storm surge.

Officials in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties say they are preparing for the worst from what could prove to be a historic storm.

"Los Angeles has deep experience responding to crisis. Whether it be wildfires or earthquakes, the city is prepared. We're not waiting for the storm to hit. We have already begun working 24/7 to be ahead of the curve and be ready as soon as the storm reaches our shores," said Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles.

"We don't know what the intensity of the storm will be when it reaches us. We are nonetheless prepared. And while I know this storm in particular is bringing about a much concern and uncertainty. I want to reassure San Diegans that their city is prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to the impacts of this storm may bring and ensure the safety of all San Diegans," said Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego.

Heavy rainfall across the southwestern united states is expected to peak on Sunday and Monday, but could persist through the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.