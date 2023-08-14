Footage released showing thieves robbing a store in a California mall

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thieves targeted a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles over the weekend, getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The robbery occured around 4:00pm on Saturday at the Westfield Topanga Mall. Video captured a mob of about 20 to 50 thieves swarming the Nordstrom store.

The suspects were masked and wore dark clothing as they scrambled around the store, grabbing armfuls of designer clothing, purses, accessories and more.

Store shelves and display racks were destroyed, knocked over and littered across the floor along with a ton of fallen merchandise.

Authorities say all of the suspects fled in multiple getaway cars before police arrive on scene

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) estimates that around $60-to-100,000 worth of merchandise was taken. Details on how the robbery was coordinated remain under investigation.