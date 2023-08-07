Skip to Content
San Diego Botanic Garden plants special ginkgo tree

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Diego Botanic Garden has planted a tree, the Ginkgo tree, that is rooted in history.

The tree is a descendant of one of under 200 trees still alive in the Hiroshima area after the atomic bombing that occurred on August 6, 1945.

A volunteer campaign called the Green Legacy Hiroshima Initiative is working to spread the seeds of Hiroshima's atomic bomb survivor trees throughout the world.

People gathered to watch the planting of the historic tree on Saturday.

More trees that are descendants of the trees that survived the atomic bombing are expected to be planted in the near future.

