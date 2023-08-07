California burglar plays with dog during a robbery

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A video posted on social media by San Diego police shows a man playing with the dog of the family whose home he allegedly stole a $1,300 dollar bicycle from.

The brazen burglary is not welcome by people in the community, but a golden retriever got a hug and a belly rub out of it all.

"It doesn't surprise me," said Cheryl Clinton, a neighbor.

Clinton, a resident of Pacific Beach, isn't surprised by the July 15 footage of a man entering the garage, just before 11:00pm, that was open and well lit.

Seconds after the man found his item of choice to steal, a golden retriever enters the garage. Amid stealing the bike, the alleged thief stops and plays with the dog.

Then comes the belly rub and kisses by the apparently very nice dog that lasts for about a minute. After the pleasantries, the alleged thief calmly walks away as the dog looks on.

"Very unique situation...garage door opened it's night time and the lights are on and it's very bright inside and lots of belongings inside it was very inviting for somebody to come in and take some property," said Lt. Brian Brecht of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Long history

Brecht says has some tips for people in the community.

"Lock your house. If you have an alarm, activate that alarm, and be aware of your surroundings...if you are going to leave for awhile, let your neighbors know that you're out of town," Brecht detailed.

"I yelled to get the heck out of here," Clinton exclaimed.

Clinton follows those tips and she was aware of her surroundings when an unwelcomed guest stopped by last week.

"I was sitting on the couch early in the morning a week ago and I heard our water running and I ran up to the front window and looked out and there was a bare butt sticking up with pants pulled down. Some guy had our water on and washed his hair and he had poop all over his rear end and he was taking a bath," Clinton explained.

Clinton says her family has a long history with the community and despite the recent events, she loves the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

"We lock our doors real well. We have lived here for almost 60 years so we know better," Clinton remarked.