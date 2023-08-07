California authorities investigate fatal helicopter crash

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were killed Sunday after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County.

Cal Fire officials say that after the helicopters collided in mid-air, one was able to land while the other crashed to the ground.

On board were two firefighters, including a Cal Fire division chief and a captain, and a contracted pilot. The victims have not yet been identified.

"This was a tragic loss for the community, the Cal Fire community and the Riverside County Fire Department. Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn't worse. The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt," said David Fulcher, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief.

The helicopter crash sparked a separate four-acre wildfire that was later extinguished.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the cause of the crash.