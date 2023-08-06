UFC figther robbed at gunpoint at California gas station

VALLEJO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A world-class mixed martial artist (MMA) is the latest victim of crime in the California bay area.

UFC fighter Song Yadong and his friend Nan Lin were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Vallejo.

Lin had just purchased a bottle of water when he turned around and saw a gun pointed in his face. The masked man took his chain, a ring, everything in his pockets and his car keys.

Meanwhile, Yadong, the ninth ranked UFC bantamweight MMA fighter in the world, was resting inside the car, and woke up with at least two of the four men getting in. One of them pointing a gun at his head.

"No chance to be the world champion"

Yadong says he knew better than to fight someone with a gun and gave them his necklace, wallet and his phone.

"If he moves his finger, you're done. No chance to be the world champion," Yadong explained.

Lin says he couldn't convince a worker at the gas station to call 911 and he became so upset that he regrettably hit a window with a golf club from his trunk.

A manager at the gas station says surveillance video has already been deleted.