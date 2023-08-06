Skip to Content
Two killed, three injured after boat in California catches fire

today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:43 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Two women in California were killed and three others injured in a boat fire.

Police in Long Beach say the fire happened Saturday in the city's Alamitos Bay. Officials also say the fire broke out next to a fuel dock.

People on nearby boats said they heard a powerful blast. Clouds of thick black smoke could be seen in the area.

Authorities say two women in their 60s died. Three others were hospitalized with burn injuries. The fire completely destroyed the boat.

Investigators trying to figure out what caused the blast say it happened in the process of a refueling operation.

