California News

Motorcyclist killed in California crash, police investigates

today at 6:23 AM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - In San Jose, a motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a pickup truck.

The crash occurred around 3:30pm, in the area of Golden Wheel Park Drive and Old Oakland Road, according to the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

Authorities said that the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

SJPD further said that people should avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

