SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman walking along a California beach last week stumbled upon a rare find: a tooth.

Experts say this is a the molar tooth of a Pacific Mastodon, an extinct elephant-like species.

Scientists at the Santa Cruz Museum of NaturalHhistory say the foot-long fossil is thousands of years old.

It's only the third discovery of a Mastodon fossil in the area.