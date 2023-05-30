USS Midway Museum in California holds Memorial Day ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A special ceremony was held this Memorial Day on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

The event included special speakers, a military aircraft flyover and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria took part by helping toss a commemorative wreath over the side into San Diego Bay.

The wreath honored military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

The USS Midway was named after the pivotal battle in World War II and was the longest serving aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy fleet before it was decommissioned and ultimately converted into a military museum, according to a press release from the USS Midway Museum.