California shark attacks and kill dolphin, state park issues warning

The video attached may be disturbing to some readers

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Shark advisory signs were posted on the shores of Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla, after a dolphin was observed being attacked by at least one shark.

Park officials told CBS News that the attack happened Sunday about 30- to 40-yards offshore. No surfers or swimmers were in the area. The dead dolphin washed up on the beach a short time later.

Shark warning signs were posted from the Tower No. 7 High Bridge access point to the North boundary with the City of Del Mar and will remain in effect for 24 hours.

State Park officials sent the following statement to CBS News, "State Parks would like to remind visitors that sharks are an important part of the coastal ecosystem and that interactions between humans and sharks are rare along the coast of Southern California. Additional information regarding sharks along the coast of Southern California can be found [HERE]."

No information was provided on the species of shark seen in the incident.