LeBron James considers retiring following loss to Denver Nuggets

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Retirement could be on the table for LeBron James.

The NBC star hinted at the idea during Monday's postgame news conference after the Denver Nuggets swept the LA Lakers out of the Western Conference Finals.

However, James said he hasn't made up his mind about leaving the league.

"I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about," James spoke.

The 38-year-old finished off his 20th NBC season setting a personal record with 31 points in the first half of game four, but it was not enough to break the Nuggets' 113-111 victory.

James is under contract for $46.9 million next season with the Lakers if he decided to keep playing.