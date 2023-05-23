California residents evacuate as crews contain brushfire

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Residents near San Jacinto in Riverside County have been ordered to evacuate as crews worked to contain a vegetation fire.

According to Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire started at about 2:11pm, west of San Jacinto, near Romona Expressway.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for homes nearby. So far, the fire has charred 150 acres with 0% containment. No injuries have been reported.

At 5:37pm Pacific, Cal Fire/Riverside tweeted, "The fire remains 328 acres and 20% contained. This will be the final update of the evening unless significant activity occurs on the fire overnight. Again, all evacuation orders and warnings are lifted."