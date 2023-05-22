Skip to Content
California News
today at 11:45 AM
California stabbing suspect appears in court

WOODLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California judge has ordered a psychiatric assessment for the former University of California (UC) Davis student charged in a series of stabbings.

21-year-old Carlos Reales Dominguez had already pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

During Monday's hearing, his attorney said he does not believe his client is mentally competent.

Dominguez tried to speak up several times, saying he did not want an attorney.

The judge set a mental competency hearing for June 20.

