San Diego border prepares readiness drill Wednesday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Border Patrol agents conducted a scheduled operational readiness exercise at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Wednesday night.

The drill was planned to occur around the same time that Title 42 is expected to expire, although the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not confirm whether the exercise was related.

The number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is increasing by the hundreds, adding to the thousands already there as the expiration of Title 42 nears.

According to agents, the exercise resulted in minimal processing delays for border crossers.