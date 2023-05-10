California university unveils Narcan vending machines

This is to help protect students from possible fentanyl overdoses

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Santa Clara University unveiled their solution to help protect students from possible fentanyl overdoses: A free on-campus vending machine that distributes Narcan.

They unveiled the machine on National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Lawmakers have been grappling with how to solve the crisis, but a bill putting Narcan in bars, gas stations, and libraries is getting bipartisan support.

The fentanyl crisis is also personal at Santa Clara, after the death of student Charlie Ternan almost three years ago.

In May 2020, Ternan bought a pill on Snapchat that he thought was a Percocet. It turned out to be laced with fentanyl, and he died in his room at an off-campus dorm. Since his death , Ternan's father, Ed, has been fighting to prevent other young people from dying the same death.

Ed also said that that the on-campus vending machine is just the first step.

Counterfeit

"He was a connector. He made a lot of friends and his death really, really rocked the campus and opened a lot of eyes," Ed described.

22 year old Ternan was continuing a family tradition of studying at Santa Clara University. Well-liked by many, he wasn't suffering from any substance abuse issues at the time, but Ed said the decision his son made one day to try and get a painkiller online would change their lives forever.

"He was told it was a Percocet. He'd been prescribed in the past. He knew what that would do to him," Ed said.

Like so many teens under a lot of stress, or looking for a temporary escape, he thought the pill would be just what he needed at the time.

"But it turned out to be a counterfeit, so he lost his life," Ed spoke.

First in the state

The dramatic rise in overdose deaths, killing thousands in California alone, requires new ways to take on fentanyl poisoning, especially among college students.

"The idea is that we really want to increase the accessibility by reducing or eliminating the barriers to obtaining this life saving medication," said Jamie Chang, Professor at Santa Clara University.

Santa Clara University now has a vending machine dispensing free Narcan nasal spray kits, one of the first in the state.

"We hear things, we see things, and we just want something that helps the safety of our students. We're one step closer to ensuring that here at Santa Clara University," said Britney Avila Serritos, a student for the university.

Increase access to Naloxone

Ed and his wife, Mary, started a non-profit to help improve awareness about fentanyl poisoning. They want to see more programs like this to increase access to the life-saving medication Naloxone, which is commonly available as Narcan.

"I think people need to think about Narcan as you know a fire extinguisher under the sink, or a defibrillator in the gym," Ed added.

Education and training is also crucial, enough people need to have access to naloxone and know how to use it. At the same time, teens and young adults have to realize fake pills will never give them what they're looking for.

"Just like there is no chicken in the nugget, there is no real Xanax on Snapchat; what you're looking for, you're not going to find it. If you need a medication, you need to go to your doctor," Ed expressed.

Growing out of necessity

Only in its second year, this national campaign of awareness keeps growing out of a necessity to save someone else's child.

"Charlie is greatly missed by his loving girlfriend, his mom and dad, his sister and brother. Our lives will never be the same and that's why we're so passionate about trying to prevent the tragedy that our family suffered from happening to other families," Ed explained.

The emptiness they feel hits hard this week as Mother's Day weekend will mark three years since Ternan's death.