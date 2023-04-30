Skip to Content
California News
today at 10:37 AM
USD displays exhibit honoring migrants who lost their lives

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new exhibit is on display at the University of San Diego (USD) Library to shed light on the dangers migrants face.

The exhibit is adapted from the collaborative Hostile Terrain 94 Project, and was organized at USD by anthropology professors, Dr. Meghan Donnelly and Dr. Marni LaFleur.

The exhibit documents every border crossing death in Southern California since 1994.

Visitors will find a wall inside the USD Library that is covered with 1,500 manila and orange tags representing the deceased migrants.

The manila-colored tags list an identified migrant while the orange ones denote unidentified human remains.

The san Diego exhibit will be on display until may 17.

