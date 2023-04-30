California authorities search for man last seen in swollen Kaweah River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A second day of searching did not locate the man swept away by the rising, cold waters of the Kaweah River in Tulare County, according to a Facebook post from the account of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Crews spent a full day Saturday trying to locate the man who was last seen Friday night in the river along with another adult man and a seven-year-old child who were stranded on a rock in the middle of the river, which was swollen by storm runoff from the historic California snowpack.

Crews were able to safely rescue the man and child from the rock, but the other man did not surface, according to the social media post.

The survivors were taken to a local hospital for treatment.