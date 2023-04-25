California transit authority launches autonomous shuttle service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A new mode of transportation is taking off in the East Bay, without a driver.

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority launched its autonomous shuttle service Monday in San Ramon's sprawling "Bishop Ranch." It's a collaboration with shuttle company Beep.

The four-stop route will connect people to the San Ramon Transit Center, City Center, and corporate offices.

"This will be the first of many deployments across the county. We'll be launching additional shuttles, bike share, scooter share, car share; all kinds of new mobility options to provide public service and better connectivity to support public transportation," Tim Haile, Executive Director of Contra Costa Transportation Authority.

This is Beep's first-ever deployment of autonomous shuttle buses on the West Coast. An additional shuttle site is expected to arrive early next year.