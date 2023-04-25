Skip to Content
California infant shot, condition unknown at this time

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA.KECY) - A one-year-old child was shot on Monday while riding in a car in Oakland.

The shooting was reported in the area of 12th Avenue and East 15th Street shortly after 6:00pm inside a red Sedan.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby family store showed family members running from the car to the fire station with the little girl in hand, banding on large doors trying to get help.

Firefighters rendered aid before an ambulance took the child to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

The condition of the 15-month-old child is unknown at this time.

Police have not said whether the shooting was random or targeted. They also have not released any suspect description and have not said anything about any arrests.

