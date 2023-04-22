California beach closed due to sewage dump

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued warnings about high bacterial levels in the ocean water at certain L.A. beaches and cautioned the public against swimming in those areas.

L.A. County beaches, not including Long Beach, remain open but getting into the water is currently discouraged. Bacterial levels exceeded health standards when they were recently tested.

As of Wednesday, seven popular beach areas have warnings in effect including Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach and Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica.

On Thursday, a blockage in a Downey sewer caused an overflow of 250,000 gallons of sewage into the Los Angeles River, prompting beaches in Long Beach to close.