today at 4:55 PM
Published 5:06 PM

Will the Terminator be back fixing Potholes?

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he filled a pothole, but the city says it was a permitted service trench

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) - Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger says he filled in a pothole to help his Los Angeles neighborhood.

But, the city says he "terminated" a service trench the gas company was using.

As Jeanne Moos reports, "Hasta la vista pothole!"

Arnold tweeted, "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it."

Arnold's famous movie line: "I'll be back." But maybe LA doesn't want him to come back? As LA's dept of public works tells CNN it's not a pothole, "It was a service trench permitted for a project by SoCal gas."

Laura Aronson

Laura Aronson is an anchor/producer who joined KYMA in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can email her at laura.aronson@kecytv.com.

