Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 11:25 AM
Published 11:36 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger fills pothole in California suburb

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tired of complaints about a pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and, with help from his staff, filled it himself, as seen in footage posted on Tuesday.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter, alongside the video. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

The footage shows Schwarzenegger and another man using a bag of asphalt to fill the pothole in the Brentwood area. As they’re working, a neighbor driving by rolls down her window and thanks the men for fixing the issue.

“You’re welcome,” replies Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket, and sunglasses.

According to local media, numerous potholes have appeared in Los Angeles streets after heavy rains over the winter.

Article Topic Follows: California News

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content