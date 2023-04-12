Arnold Schwarzenegger fills pothole in California suburb

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tired of complaints about a pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and, with help from his staff, filled it himself, as seen in footage posted on Tuesday.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter, alongside the video. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

The footage shows Schwarzenegger and another man using a bag of asphalt to fill the pothole in the Brentwood area. As they’re working, a neighbor driving by rolls down her window and thanks the men for fixing the issue.

“You’re welcome,” replies Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket, and sunglasses.

According to local media, numerous potholes have appeared in Los Angeles streets after heavy rains over the winter.